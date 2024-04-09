Woman’s death in Zionsville ruled a homicide

The death of a woman discovered in the 5300 block of Old 106th Street in Zionsville has been ruled a homicide, according to the Zionsville Police Department.

The body was discovered following a well check call to authorities around 11:30 a.m. April 8. Upon arrival, ZPD officers knocked on the door of the residence but received no answer, prompting them to check the property. The body was found on the property south of the home. Law enforcement officials immediately secured the home and the adjacent property and began an investigation.

According to ZPD Chief Michael Spears, an autopsy performed April 8 by the Boone County Coroner’s Office determined that the woman was the victim of homicide.

Spears added that a suspect has been arrested but did not release a suspect’s name.

A friend of the family, who asked not to be identified, told Current in Zionsville that police were called to perform a previous well check the day prior to the discovery of the body, but there was no response when they knocked on the door at the property. That friend also said that the woman, who has not yet been officially identified, was last heard from about a week prior to the discovery.

“Detectives are working diligently,” Spears stated. “The investigation continues as evidence is processed and interviews are conducted.”

Spears noted that based on the progress of the investigation, ZPD believes there is no threat to the public at this time nor are there any additional suspects at large.