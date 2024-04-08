Zionsville PD investigating after body found

Zionsville police are conducting an investigation of a woman found dead April 8 in the 5300 block of Old 106th Street.

Zionsville Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. to check the welfare of a woman who lives at a residence along that stretch of roadway.

According to a press release issued by the department, officers received no answer at the door and began to check the grounds.

On the property south of the home, officers found the body of a woman who has not yet been positively identified.

Police secured the home and the adjacent property and began investigating. The cause of death has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

Zionsville police were assisted on the scene by the Zionsville Fire Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Carmel Police Department, Whitestown Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

