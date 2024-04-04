ICC to host Sing-A-Thon set

Indianapolis Children’s Choir Artistic Director Joshua Pedde figures there is no place like home.

For the first time, the ICC Sing-A-Thon will be presented at the ICC Performing Arts Center at 9111 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis.

The Sing-A-Thon will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 20. The public is invited to join in person or watch online at icchoir.org or on ICC’s YouTube channel. During the hours, there will also be ICC logo wear sales, and an online silent auction with themed baskets.

“It’s so nice to be able to have our own space, not only for our typical weekly rehearsals and events, but for special things like Sing-A-Thon, too,” said Pedde, a Carmel resident. “It’s like inviting the public into our own home to get a real glimpse into what it is that we do here at the ICC. Previously, Sing-A-Thon was held at various locations throughout the city that had performance space — locations like Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel and Broadway United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. This will be the first time it’ll be in our own space.”

The goal is to raise $40,000.

“In recent years, we have raised close to $30,000, and this year we are hopeful that emerging from the pandemic and hosting the event in-person will help us reach the ambitious stretch goal of $40,000,” Pedde said, “All of the funds go directly toward all of the important work that we do here at the ICC to provide choir experiences and music education for children in central Indiana.”

The singers have an incentive. If they reach $5,000, Pedde will do a duet with associate artistic director Amy Hughley. The song will be chosen by the students.

“It’s a new incentive this year, and any time singers can see ICC directors doing something funny, they are all for it,” Pedde said. “I’m pretty nervous about what song they might pick for us to sing, but it’ll be worth it no matter the seemingly embarrassing cost.”

Just about half of the ICC’s annual expenses are covered by tuition, ticket sales and other sources of earned income.

“The remaining half of the funding depends upon generous individual donations throughout the year from events like Sing-A-Thon, plus corporate contributions, and grants,” Pedde said.

For the performance schedule and to donate, visit p2p.onecause.com/singathon24.