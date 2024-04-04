Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville to host Topgolf tournament

The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville will conduct its seventh annual Topgolf Tournament April 11 at Topgolf Fishers, 9200 E. 116th St., on the first day of The Masters, one of the PGA’s four major golf championships.

BGCN Director of Development Nathan Helm said the outing will include food, drinks, giveaways, a silent auction and Topgolf’s TopContender gameplay, while supporting affordable, after-school programming for more than 2,000 local youth and teens.

Teams of six players can participate for $900 per team, or individuals can sign up for $150 and will be placed on a team. Cost includes a lunch buffet, drink tickets, three hours of Topgolf play and more.

“Last year’s Topgolf Tournament was a huge success with over 140 in attendance to support

our club kids while taking in the first round of The Masters golf tournament,” Helm said. “The event will help ensure that the Club’s memberships remain affordable to local youth.”

Helm said each day after school, more than 300 members attend the club at a cost of $60 for the year, while the actual cost of a membership is more $900 a year.

“This outing is a great opportunity to network, give back to the community, enjoy the kickoff to golf season and support our local youth,” Helm said. “Events such as the Topgolf tournament help bridge the gap to provide exciting new experiences to our local youth.”

Registration will begin at noon followed by a lunch buffet and open play. Two TopContender team games will follow after 1 p.m.

During the event, participants can network and participate in contests. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

For more, contact Helm at 317-773-4372 or [email protected], or register online at bgcni.org.