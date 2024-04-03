INDOT announces Noblesville construction project

Current Publishing
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley recently announced a reconstruction project on Ind. 32 in downtown Noblesville.

Construction began April 1 at Ind. 32 between 6th Street and 16th Street.

“The project (will be) broken into four phases, each lasting approximately 30-45 days,” according to a news release from INDOT.

Phase 1 began with Ind. 32 at the 16th Street intersection. Phase 2 on Ind. 32 from 9th Street to 14th Street will start in late April and last through early June. Phase 3 at Ind. 32 from 6th Street to 9th Street will occur between June and July, and Phase 4 will be from Ind. 32 to Lakeview Drive and 19th Street.

Access to local businesses on 8th Street will be maintained by ensuring that 10th Street and 16th Street are not closed simultaneously.

According to INDOT, the project is needed because the pavement along the section of Ind. 32 has “reached the end of its useful life and must be replaced.” The project will include replacing the pavement and addressing drainage issues.

“When looking at the layers beneath this pavement, some of the stone and rock dated from the late 1800s,” INDOT Project Manager Jennifer Beck stated. “The time is now to invest in preserving this important stretch of road in Noblesville.”

Beck stated that a vital project component of the project is preserving downtown Noblesville, including existing trees and sidewalks.

For more on the project, visit reconstructingsr32.com.

