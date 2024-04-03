Fishers-based Membershine announces expansion

A Fishers-based “software as a service” company is expanding, with plans to add 61 new jobs and a capital investment of $373,000.

To help with that expansion, Membershine, which provides customized website services, received a commitment from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. of up to $500,000 in tax credits, according to an announcement from the company. The tax credits are performance-based, which means the company is eligible to claim incentives after hiring Indiana residents for the new positions.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Fishers and are grateful for the support from the state and local community,” Membershine CEO Clayton Thompson stated. “This investment strengthens our ability to serve membership organizations nationwide and offers valuable job opportunities for talented individuals in the region.”

Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer at the IEDC, stated that Indiana has become a destination for companies like Membershine.

“We’re confident the state’s pro-growth entrepreneurial ecosystem, skilled talent and top universities training tomorrow’s workers will enable Membershine to scale here at home while serving customers across the country,” she stated.

Membershine has a fully remote workforce, with employees living in several states. However, Thompson stated he will focus on hiring in Fishers.

“Fishers’ appeal as a hub for innovation and business development, quality of life and workforce attraction is second-to-none, and we plan to ensure Hoosiers have access to exciting employment opportunities here,” he stated.

“We are proud to see Membershine expand in Fishers,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Our city is dedicated to supporting the innovative and vibrant companies that strengthen our entrepreneurial community. We look forward to seeing their team grow and are confident they will continue to be industry leaders.”

