Night & Day diversions – April 2, 2024

By on Event Calendar

‘The King and I’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The King and I” April 4 to May 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Fables and Folklore’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “Fables and Folklore,” featuring “Golem” and “Pinocchio” at 7 p.m. April 5-6 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

“That Championship Season’

Main Street Productions presents “That Championship Season” from April 4 to 14 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” is set for 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

