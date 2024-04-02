Current Publishing
Bier Brewery opens in Noblesville
Bier Brewery employees and City of Noblesville officials at the March 15 ribbon cutting. (Photo courtesy of Lexie Rock)

Bier Brewery, a family-owned and operated business, recently opened its third location at 1618 S. 10th St. in Noblesville.

The brewery, which also has locations in Carmel and Indianapolis, opened March 15.

Co-founder Jerry Conner said the new location is unique because of its biergarten, dog park and children’s playground.

“We knew what we wanted to do for the third location,” Conner said. “We wanted it to be unlike anybody else in the state with a biergarten this size. Even though we have the playground, dog park and this big biergarten area, we have plans to go into the trees and put 10 or 12 firepit pods in there.”

Conner and his adult children run all three locations. He said Noblesville was an easy choice for a third location. The family bought the land in May 2022 and work began on the brewery in June 2023.

“We had looked in Carmel, Westfield and Noblesville for the last three to four years, and we found most cities were unaffordable,” Conner said. “We were lucky enough to come to Noblesville and find this piece of property. We knew Noblesville was a tremendously friendly town. We’re here for the long run. We’re not here for two or three years.”

Besides offering “award-winning” beers, including its English Style Extra Special Bitter Bier, the brewery also has a popular food menu, according to Conner.

“From Day 1, everything we heard was that the food was hot and really good,” Conner said. “So, we’re proud of that because we tried to dial that in. And we think we did. As time passes, we will expand that menu to what we want and believe we need.”

Bier Brewery sells annual memberships for its dog park. The cost is $50 annual membership per dog.

Customers can also join the brewery’s mug club for $90, which includes 10 percent off merchandise and apparel, a mug club T-shirt and other special offers.

The Noblesville location is closed on Mondays. It is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more, visit bierbrewery.com.

