Fishers boys basketball team wins 4A state championship

JonAnthony Hall scored 23 and Keenan Garner added 19 points to lead Fishers to a 65-56 victory over Ben Davis March 30 in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“This is the most unselfish group of kids I’ve ever been around,” Fishers coach Garrett Winegar said. “All they cared about was winning.”

Hall had a team-high 10 rebounds and Garner was right behind with nine rebounds.

Fishers senior Parker Perdue was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for Class 4A.

The 4A No. 1 Tigers finished with a 29-1 record while the defending state champion Giants ended with a 23-6 mark.

