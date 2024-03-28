Lawrence/Geist community events – April 2024

Lawrence government meetings — The following meetings are scheduled in Lawrence during the month of April:

Common Council — 6:30 p.m. April 1 and 17, Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Police Merit Commission — 6 p.m. April 8, Lawrence Government Center

Utility Service Board — 5:30 p.m. April 9 and 23, Lawrence Government Center

Parks Board — 5:30 p.m April 10, Lawrence Government Center

Board of Public Works — 5 p.m. April 1 and 25, Lawrence Government Center

Board of Zoning Appeals — 6 p.m. April 16, Lawrence Government Center

Redevelopment Commission – 4:30 p.m. April 25, Lawrence Government Center

Storm Water Board — 5 p.m. April 29, Lawrence Government Center

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Board of Education — work session at 5:30 p.m. April 15; regular meeting 7 p.m. April 29, at the Lawrence Education and Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Rd.

Eclipse celebration — The City of Lawrence, Arts for Lawrence and the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting several eclipse-related celebrations leading up to the April 8 total solar eclipse. An art exhibit opened in March at Arts for Lawrence, 8920 Otis Ave., and remains open through the day of the eclipse; a pickleball tournament is scheduled for April 7; and a festival will take place throughout the day on April 8 at Lawrence Community Park. For more, visit visitlawrenceindiana.com/events/eclipse2024.

Alice in Wonderland — A stage production of the classic Lewis Caroll story is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 19 and 20; and 3 p.m. April 20 and 21 at Arts for Lawrence, 8920 Otis Ave. Presented by the Agape Theater Co. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org/tickets.

Lawrence Chamber plans April events — the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its monthly Water Cooler Wednesday networking event for 7:45 a.m. April 10 at Heartland Film. The chamber’s Chew On This monthly luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. April 16 at The Garrison. For more and to register, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

High school spring musical set – Lawrence Central High School’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 18 and 19, and 2:30 p.m. April 21 at the school auditorium. For more, visit lcpaa.org.

Urban Line Dance — Drop-in classes are scheduled for 6 p.m. April 9 and 23 at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org/tickets.