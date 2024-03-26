Current Publishing
Wiegand eager for Discovering Broadway concert
Wiegand eager for Discovering Broadway concert

By on Entertainment News

Eric Wiegand has several reasons for wanting to perform again with Discovering Broadway.

The 2014 Carmel High School graduate will perform in a concert with music from “The Trouble with Dead Boyfriends” at 5 and 8 p.m. at The Toby at Newfields in Indianapolis. Discovering Broadway, founded in 2012 by CHS graduate Joel Kirk, is an incubation process for productions.

“I’ve known this musical and its writers for several years now and have always been a huge fan of it,” Wiegand said. “I’m so excited that this concert is giving it the showcase it deserves. I think it’s such an exciting, hilarious, well-written show. I’m also thrilled to get to perform with a few friends from college.”

Fellow cast members Myha’la Herrold, Jimmy Brewer and Wiegand were in the same class at Carnegie Mellon University. Herrold, who goes simply by Myha’la professionally, is a cast member on HBO’s “Industry.” 

Wiegand, who performed in “Plaza Suite” on Broadway in 2022 with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, previously performed in the “Hamlet” musical concert by Discovering Broadway.

“‘Hamlet’ was such a great experience, especially getting to work with a mix of incredible Broadway actors and extremely talented Hoosiers,” Wiegand said. “Discovering Broadway has an amazing knack for bringing together a team of performers and writers. Hamlet was unique, especially in getting to work with so many composers at once. I feel incredibly grateful to get to come home to Indiana, right in the area where I grew up. ‘Hamlet’ was a reminder of how wonderful Indiana audiences are. It’s especially wonderful to see folks I know from growing up who show up.”

ND DISCOVERING BROADWAY 0402 Owens head shot
Owens

Wiegand was recently in the Hulu TV show “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Carmel resident Ephraim Owens, who was on “The Voice” last year, is performing in the concert as well.

“Any time any artist can get around other creatives that are active, it’s a great opportunity to learn and collaborate,” Owens said. ““Selfishly, it’s a great opportunity for exposure for yourself and you are performing on stage (with accomplished performers).”

This Is Owens’ first appearance with Discovering Broadway.

“I have a song that I’ll be singing for TV morning news programs, but the bulk of rehearsing the songs will be done the week prior to the performances,” he said.

Owens, who plans to release a six-song EP this year, said workshopping the songs is good experience for auditions. 

 For more, visit discoveringbroadway.org.

