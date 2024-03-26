Snapshot: Zionsville Community High School speech team competes at state

From left, Zionsville Community High School Speech Team members Ruby Steinberg, Divya Prem Sankar, Talia Armstrong and Zoe Steinberg recently competed in the Indiana State Speech and Debate Association State Finals at Hamilton Southeastern High School. Zoe Steinberg was a semifinalist in the discussion category. Sectional winner Ruby Steinberg competed in the original performance category, and Armstrong and Sankar competed together in the duo interpretation event. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Community High School)

