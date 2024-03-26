Noblesville community events – April 2024

Preclipse Party — The City of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks & Recreation are hosting a free pre-total solar eclipse party at Federal Hill Commons from 1 to 5 p.m. April 6. The event at 175 Logan St. in Noblesville will feature live music, eclipse expert and Noblesville resident Keith Turner, free eclipse glasses while supplies last, food and beverage trucks, balloon artists and more.

Artclipse festival — Noblesville Creates will host an Artclipse Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7. The free festival on Noblesville’s Courthouse Square, 839 Conner St., will celebrate the total eclipse, feature artwork by local artists and allow opportunities to create art with community members.

Moon Market — The Taylor Center of Natural History will host a Moon Market in celebration of the total solar eclipse from noon to 5 p.m. April 8 at 12308 Strawtown Ave. in Noblesville. All registered attendees will receive approved eclipse-viewing safety glasses. The Moon Market will be held in and around the Taylor Center with optimal viewing on the “little sledding hill” to the west of the Taylor Farmhouse. Food will be available for purchase and there will be merchandise and crafts. Tickets are $5 for Hamilton County residents and $10 for out-of-county guests. Register at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1868/2024-Solar-Eclipse.

Brunch Express — Board the Nickel Plate Express to enjoy a 90-minute train ride while dining on brunch food throughout April. The brunch train is available at 10:30 a.m. April 13, 14 and 20. Coffee, orange juice and other beverages including mimosas and a few other cocktails will be available on-board to purchase. For tickets, visit nickelplateexpress.com.

Fundraiser — Noblesville Babe Ruth Baseball is holding a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 20 at Forest Park, 701 Cicero Rd. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For more, visit noblesvillebaberuthbaseball.com.

Charity Market — Explore an array of indoor and outdoor vendors, food trucks and a live DJ at the Spring Charity Market. The Spring Charity Market is from 1 to 6 p.m. April 28 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St. in Noblesville. There will also be hourly door prizes and free giveaways. Tickets are $4 and proceeds go to the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank. For more, visit spoonermarkets.com.