Funding will purchase sleds for Grand Junction

Visitors skate at the Grand Junction Ice Ribbon on opening day in November 2023. (Photo courtesy of City of Westfield)

Westfield Welcome will use $2,500 in grant funding from Visit Hamilton County to enhance the winter experience for people with disabilities.

Westfield Welcome was one of 30 Hamilton County nonprofit organizations that were awarded funds from Hamilton County Tourism’s 2024 Tourism Gives program. The grant will be used to purchase up to three Americans with Disabilities Act skating sleds for the Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza.

In 2023-24, the Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza held its inaugural season, welcoming more than 4,000 guests between mid-November and late-January. The ADA sleds are equipped with features that ensure safety and comfort, such as padded seats and backrests, footrests, and a pusher handle. ADA sleds are designed to be used by people with a wide range of disabilities, including those who use wheelchairs, crutches or have limited mobility.

“We are thrilled to be able to make our Ice Ribbon more inclusive and welcoming to everyone in our community. We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with the Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities to continue seeking opportunities like this and offering additional inclusive programming throughout the year,” Mayor Scott Willis stated.

Visit Hamilton County awarded a total of $95,000 in grant funding to nonprofits for the 2024 cycle, including the Westfield-Washington Historical Society, Hamilton County Artist Association, Actor’s Theatre of Indiana, Museum of Miniature Houses, Indiana Peony Festival, Great American Songbook Foundation and Hamilton County Parks.

Hamilton County Tourism launched its Tourism Gives program in 2006 and has provided more than $15 million in grants and special project support since its inception.

