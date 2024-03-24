The Piper to celebrate one year anniversary

Current Publishing
Behind the bar at The Piper. (Photo courtesy of Matt Vaught)

By on Noblesville Community

The Piper, a neighborhood bar and grill at 5855 E. 211th St. in Noblesville, will celebrate its first anniversary this summer.

The Piper opened in July 2023, and co-owner Matt Vaught said it has been “well received” by the community.

“We are a 90 percent scratch kitchen with premium food and beverage products,” Vaught said. “We have live music and a lot of TVs for live sports. It’s a pretty interactive place.”

Vaught and his co-owner, Bau Bricker, began leasing the space previously known as The Sandpiper in April 2023. It had been vacant for about a year before The Piper opened.

This summer, the bar and grill will hold a three-day celebration of one year of operation July 26, 27 and 28.

“We are having an anniversary party that will last all weekend,” Vaught said. “We have two or three different live bands lined up. One of them is Rich Hardesty, and another is Steve Smith.”

The Piper has live music four to six times monthly, mostly on weekends. Since opening, Vaught said the bar has sold more than 5,000 smash burgers, its most popular menu item, along with wings.

“There’s a divider that separates the bar area from the family dining area,” Vaught said. “It’s a bar before a restaurant, but it’s a bar and grill. Good food has been the driving factor since we reopened. And, of course, we have almost 100 different premium beers of all kinds. We have really enhanced the offerings.”

Vaught said the bar’s location sets it apart from other bars in the area.

“We are locked into several neighborhoods, and we’re the closest thing. “I’d say what sets us apart is the location and premium food at an excellent price,” Vaught said. “We take pride in making everything fresh and don’t freeze anything.”

The Piper is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. For more information and updates about the anniversary weekend, visit thepiper211.com.

