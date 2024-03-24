Carmel community events – April 2024

Current Publishing
Book sale – The Carmel Clay Public Library’s spring book sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 and 6. Attendees can fill a bag with used books, movies and more for $10. Proceeds support library programs. The event is in the community room of the library at 425 E. Main St.

Total solar eclipse – Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will be visible in Hamilton County for more than 3 minutes beginning at 3:06 p.m. April 8. Several eclipse-watching events are planned in Carmel. Learn more about them on Page 9.

Carmel Marathon Weekend – The Carmel Marathon Weekend will feature several races of various distances beginning at 8 a.m. April 13. The course starts and finishes north of the Palladium on City Center Drive. Learn more and register at CarmelMarathon.com.

Meet Me On Main – Restaurants and shops in Carmel’s Arts & Design District will stay open until 8 p.m. April 13 for the monthly Meet Me on Main. The event will also offer a hands-on public art project and an opportunity to win a $100 gift card.

CCHS Spring Tea – Carmel Clay Historical Society’s Spring Tea is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Barrington of Carmel, 1335 S. Guilford Rd. The theme is “Trailblazing Leadership: A Celebration of Our Community’s Female Mayors” and will honor Mayor Sue Finkam and former Mayors Jane Reiman and Dottie Hancock. The event will include a light luncheon. Cost is $20. Learn more and register at eventbrite.com/e/carmel-clay-historical-society-spring-tea-tickets-844731423427?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Night hike – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will present a Welcome Spring Night Hike from 7:30 to 9 p.m. April 26 at River Heritage Park, 11813 River Rd. Attendees 13 and older will explore the park’s trails as they learn about nature. Cost is $18. Learn more and register at carmelclayparks.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/carmelclayparks/projectList.jsp.

