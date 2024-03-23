Carmel in brief — March 26, 2024

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Ramaswamy to speak to county GOP – Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be the featured speaker at the Hamilton County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on May 2 at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at hamiltoncountygop.org.

Rising Star winners – The International Talent Academy’s third annual Carmel Arts Rising Star competition was held March 9 at the Monon Community Center. First-place winners from Carmel in the piano division are Nik and Olga Lukanstov, Namuun Baasanbold, Ada Deng, Alex Xiao, Aiden Zhang, Emily Wang, Audrey Zhang, Raymo Zhu, Ruby Huang, Joyce Xu, Allison Shen, Josephine Yeh, Saanvi Motycka, and Kevin and Demi Zhang. First-place winners from Carmel in the voice division are Selene Chen, Leena Meng, Krystal Wang and Sophia Pettee.

Legion fish fry – Carmel American Legion Post 155, 852 W. Main St., is hosting its annual fish fry from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 29. The event is open to the public.

Aviation Hall of Fame class announced – The Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame has announced the individuals selected for induction in the Class of 2024. They are:

Joseph P. (“Joe”) Allen IV, PhD, NASA astronaut

John D. Riddle, Maj. Gen., USAF, decorated Vietnam combat pilot and military commander

Wilbur A. (“Wil”) Davis, US Navy veteran, decorated Vietnam pilot and aviation entrepreneur

Larry W. Gross, Purdue University educator, Indiana’s longest-serving FAA pilot examiner

Dr. Worthe S. Holt, Jr., major general., USAF, physician and flight surgeon

Edmond Soliday, US Army veteran, airline pilot, system safety engineer and Indiana state representative

The honorees will be inducted at the Honors Banquet on Sept. 21 at the 502 East Event Center in Carmel. Learn more at inahof.org.

Mission Possible – The Assistance League of Indianapolis will present its Mission Possible fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. April 18 at Daniel’s Vineyard & Winery, 9061 N. 700 W. in McCordsville. The event will include a silent auction, raffle and more. Learn more about ALI and the event at ALIndy.org.

Coloring contest kickoff — The 500 Festival and STAR Financial Bank have announced the launch of the 2024 Kickoff to May Coloring Contest. The contest invites children 12 and under to participate. The coloring sheet and entry form can be downloaded at 500Festival.com/Color. Winners will be chosen based on creativity and originality. The two grand prize winners selected will receive a scholarship of $500, courtesy of STAR Bank, and a free one-year membership to the INDYCAR Nation Rookie Program courtesy of INDYCAR. All entries must be received by noon, April 8. For more about the contest entry rules, visit 500festival.com/kickoff-to-may-coloring-contest-rules.

Register for Rookie Run – Registration is open for the 2024 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 11 in downtown Indianapolis. The Rookie Run is designed to introduce kids ages 3 to 10 to the joy of running in a non-competitive and festive atmosphere. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for children to experience the excitement of a start and finish line, surrounded by cheering spectators. Learn more and register at 500Festival.com/Rookie.

500 Mini Marathon seeks course entertainment — Registration is open for those interested in providing course entertainment during the 2024 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Selected groups will perform for a crowd of more than 20,000 participants, volunteers and spectators along the 13.1-mile course on May 4. Musicians, dance groups, bands, and family-friendly entertainers of all genres are encouraged to apply at IndyMini.com/entertainment. For those who want to register for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and to learn more, visit IndyMini.com/Register.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

BraunAbility leadership change – BraunAbility announced that Scott Nelson, president of North America manufacturing, will become president and CEO effective April 1. He replaces Staci Kroon, who has served in the role for seven years. BraunAbility is headquartered in Carmel at 645 W. Carmel Dr.

Mitsch Design announces VP – Carmel-based Mitsch Design has appointed Erin Sanford as vice president for the Midwest region. Sanford worked as a design intern before joining the company in 2007 as a project designer. She most recently served as principal of design. In her new role, Sanford will be responsible for overseeing and managing the operations, performance and growth of business in the Midwest region.

IMCU donates to CHS athletics – Indiana Members Credit Union recently presented a check for $1,500 to Carmel High School athletics as part of an ongoing school spirit debit card program. The partnership allows Carmel fans the opportunity to show their school spirit and support the athletic program by signing up for a Carmel Greyhounds-themed debit card. Every time the card is used as a signature-based transaction, Carmel athletics benefits. Since beginning the program in 2013, CHS athletics has earned $17,331 through this program.

State to recognize businesses longevity – The State of Indiana is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community. To qualify, businesses must have had continuous operations in Indiana for 100 or 50 years by Dec. 31, 2023. For full details or to apply, visit share.hsforms.com/1OgAMk9N2Rhi-L8zdd6ouFQnppbm. Application deadline is April 12.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

RevolutionEYES hire – RevolutionEYES has added Dr. Angeline McLean to its practice in Carmel. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and she completed her residency at Indiana University, where she also served as adjunct faculty. She has been practicing primary care optometry in the Indianapolis area for 20 years. McLean is a volunteer with Gleaners Food Bank and Indiana Reading and Information Services. Learn more at revolution-eyes.com.

Women’s Running Festival expands – The Women’s Running Festival, the largest women’s running event in Indiana, has added a 10K race this year to complement its half-marathon and 5K. In addition, race organizers CRRG Events returned the event to its original date during Labor Day weekend. Set for Aug. 31 in Carmel, the late summer date allows women from across the country to participate in the 14th annual Women’s Half Marathon, Women’s 10K and Get a MOVE on Cancer 5K without conflicting with the fall marathon calendar. Registration for the events is open at WomensRunningFestival.com.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].