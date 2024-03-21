Current Publishing
Noblesville hosts joint fire academy graduation

CIN 0326 COM Graduation
Noblesville Fire Department recruits at their recent fire academy graduation. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Hash)

The Noblesville Fire Department recently hosted a joint fire academy graduation for the recruit class of August 2023 that included 23 firefighters from the Noblesville, Lebanon and Zionsville fire departments.

According to Trevor Hash, NFD division chief for prevention and public relations, the ceremony included a badge pinning by the graduates’ family members; prayers by NFD Pastor Fritz Good; remarks from recruit class August 2023 representative Aaron Adams; and the oath of office administered by Noblesville Public Safety Director Chad Knecht.

NFD recruits were Aaron Adams, Heather Baker, Ryan Barnett, Josh Bickell, Josh Clark, Antonio Cortes, Craig Costlow, Nicholas Golab, Andrew Haskell, Joseph Izbicki, Tayler Kerr, Levi Lyons, Grant Meyers, Jacob Mills, Jack Parker, Mathew Pirrone, Brantley Springmeyer, Jordan Vlaskamp and Shelbie Whitaker.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jenson stated public safety is a “top priority” for the city.

“Continuing to grow our outstanding fire and police departments is imperative to ensure our residents and businesses are as safe as possible,” Jensen stated. “We are excited to have these new firefighters as part of our Noblesville community and wish them long and successful careers.”

Hash stated Noblesville’s recruits have completed all training and moved into their assigned shifts March 18 to begin their probationary year.

