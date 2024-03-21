Mayor Willis recognizes Disability Awareness Month

Mayor Scott Willis signed a proclamation marking March as Disability Awareness Month in the City of Westfield. The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities operates with the mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities in Westfield by promoting inclusion, life-cycle planning and access. The proclamation notes that the goals of the city include providing individuals with disabilities the opportunities and support to make informed choices and decisions; live in homes and communities where such individuals can exercise their full rights and responsibilities as citizens; pursuing meaningful and productive lives; contribute to their family, community, state, and nation; and achieve full inclusion in society. Learn more at westfieldmcd.com.

