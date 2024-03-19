Blueprint for Improvement: Contemporary Indy Kitchen

From dark and dated to stylish and sleek, the kitchen in this Normandy Farms subdivision home hadn’t been updated since being built in 1989. The new owners wanted a more open space to amp up the room’s functionality improve the overall aesthetic.
- Bright white custom cabinets add light to the space, while indigo shades on the island and backsplash provide a touch of depth and modern style.
- A wall dividing the kitchen and dining room was removed, opening the space, and improving the room’s flow and function.
- The original bar-height island that interrupted the line of sight was replaced with a counter-height island, making entertaining and serving a breeze.
- Honey bronze finishes and wood shelving bring warmth and classic style with a pristine modern touch.