Blueprint for Improvement: Contemporary Indy Kitchen

After

0
From dark and dated to stylish and sleek, the kitchen in this Normandy Farms subdivision home hadn’t been updated since being built in 1989. The new owners wanted a more open space to amp up the room’s functionality improve the overall aesthetic.

BFI 3 19 24 Before
Before
  • Bright white custom cabinets add light to the space, while indigo shades on the island and backsplash provide a touch of depth and modern style.
  • A wall dividing the kitchen and dining room was removed, opening the space, and improving the room’s flow and function.
  • The original bar-height island that interrupted the line of sight was replaced with a counter-height island, making entertaining and serving a breeze.
  • Honey bronze finishes and wood shelving bring warmth and classic style with a pristine modern touch.

