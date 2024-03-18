Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Mayor announces corporation counsel appointment for Carmel

Mayor announces corporation counsel appointment for Carmel

0
By on Carmel Community

Mayor Sue Finkam announced March 18 that she has appointed Samantha Karn to serve as corporation counsel for the City of Carmel.

unnamed
Karn

With extensive experience as legal counsel for municipalities, the health care industry and higher education, Karn will serve on Finkam’s leadership team and provide legal counsel for the mayor’s office and all city departments.

Karn begins her role April 9.

“I am so excited for Samantha to join my executive leadership team and am grateful to have the legal counsel of someone with her extensive knowledge and experience,” Finkam stated in a news release about the announcement. “I look forward to working with her as a strategic partner on issues ranging from public safety to transparency in order to ensure that the priorities of my office are supported with expert legal counsel and care.”

Karn previously served as corporation counsel for the City of Indianapolis and was a cabinet member and legal and policy advisor to former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard. She managed the city’s legal office and oversaw teams negotiating collective bargaining agreements, the modernization of the city’s parking meter system and high-profile civil cases, according to the news release.

For the past six years, Karn has advised on complex labor and employment matters for Ascension Health Alliance and spent the preceding four years in vice president and general counsel roles for the University of Indianapolis, managing a portfolio of diverse issues including university policy, risk management and compliance and associate relations, according to the release.

“(Finkam) is putting together an outstanding team, and I’m honored for the opportunity to bring my energy and experience to serve the City of Carmel in her administration,” Karn stated. “I am passionate about working on issues that impact citizens every day and look forward to being a part of the city’s progress for years to come.”

Karn is a graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and received her Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University, where she was a member of The Roadrunners Women’s Championship Little 500 Team. She is also a graduate of The Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIF COM HealthCultureAmbassador 031924 1Culture of Health: City of Fishers adds new position to promote community wellness 11029946016 3cecd6a496 hFishers police investigate shooting death cityhallCarmel in brief — March 19, 2024 CIC COM 0319 Freewheelin bike driveUsed bikes to be collected, donated April 13 at Carmel City Hall CIG COM EclipseGlasses 032624Lawrence Chamber offers custom-made eclipse glasses 1441529 10151712353806811 2112286274 nCarmel Clay Parks & Recreation drops park impact fee lawsuit
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact