Contractors to clean up unkempt properties in Lawrence

The Lawrence Board of Public Works voted unanimously March 14 to approve agreements with Meta Lawn Care and K.A.L. Solutions to clean up properties whose owners are in violation of local ordinances.

Board Secretary Renea Rafala said the agreements are renewed annually, and explained how the process works.

“We go through a process outlined by the city ordinance of notification to the property owner that the property is in violation,” she said. “If they do not remediate, we use these two contractors — Meta Lawn and K.A.L. Solutions — to resolve the violation for us. They will either go out and mow the grass or remove the trash.”

The contractors bill the city for the service, she said, and the city then bills the property owner. If the property owner doesn’t pay, the city files a lien on the property.

The board also approved an agreement with Sunshine Maintenance Services, which cleans the Lawrence Police Department. LPD Deputy Chief Travis Cline said there was an addition to the agreement from previous years.

“They currently clean the police department three times a week,” he said. “We are adding biweekly cleanings to our indoor (shooting) range facility.”

The next Board of Public Works meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 28 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.