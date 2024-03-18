Current Publishing
You are at:»»Column: Carmel artist inspired by grocery store strolls

Column: Carmel artist inspired by grocery store strolls

0
By on Night & Day

Al Hopkins walks through the produce section of local grocery stores to “get his creative on.”

His realism art of fresh fruit and veggies is incredibly detailed. The colors are so precise and real that it seems like I could reach into the painting and pluck off a blueberry. Persimmons were a recent inspiration in his highly controlled studio environment.

Hopkins has dabbled in art since his high school art classes taught by the admired James P. Doversberger (1928-2017) at Tipton, where he experimented with oils/acrylics and watercolors before firmly sticking with oils.

After getting married in the 1990s and launching his career, Hopkins took an artistic respite for a few years. His talent landed him directly in the Hoosier Salon upon his serious return around 1996 with multiple showings since. It was quite an accomplishment and soon was followed by exhibiting in the Indiana Heritage Arts exhibition!

The Carmel resident noted that Frederick Ebbesen Grue (1951-1995) is a strong influence. Most of Hopkins’ paintings are 6-by-8 inches or 5-by-7-inches and take between 40 to 60 hours to complete — understandable, considering the extreme details, multiple layers and refined shadows that his still lifes reflect. Visit his Instagram @alhopkinsfineart or his compelling blog anartistinindiana.globspot.com for more inspiring examples.

Hopkins’ attention to detail carries over to his gardening hobby. He grows heirloom tomatoes from seed and once cultivated more than 40 varieties of potatoes. His wife, Leigh, has a strong sense of creativity, too, with her weaving of blankets, pillows and throws. She enjoys home décor and is inspired by colors and the grandkids.

So, how do you get your creative on? Does a stroll through the produce section get you jazzed or is it sitting on the beach or hiking a trail? Tell me your story at [email protected] or rsorrellart.com.

Cheers!

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIC COVER 0319 Lockner Blankets 2The gift of comfort: Scout donates more than 100 handmade blankets to hospital in memory of late brother cityhallCarmel in brief — March 19, 2024 CIC COM 0319 Freewheelin bike driveUsed bikes to be collected, donated April 13 at Carmel City Hall ND GHDT MELANGE SERIES 0319Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre debuts unique new series 1441529 10151712353806811 2112286274 nCarmel Clay Parks & Recreation drops park impact fee lawsuit
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact