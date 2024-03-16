Donations needed at St. Alphonsus Liguori food drive in Zionsville

St. Alphonsus Liguori’s Outreach Ministry in Zionsville is hosting a food drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 and 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24.
Donations of non-perishable food may be dropped off at the Caring Center truck in the St. Alphonsus Liguori parking lot, 1870 West Oak St. in Zionsville.
Items needed include:
- Sugar
- Cereal
- Crackers
- Pancake mix
- Pancake syrup
- Apple juice
- Tomato juice
- Canned chicken
- Canned spinach
- Canned mixed vegetables
- Canned fruit cocktail
In 2023, the Caring Center distributed 52 tons of food through the food pantry throughout Boone County.
The Caring Center also purchased $21,000 worth of food; served an average of 240 families monthly at the Caring Center pantry; served an average of 200 families at the drive-through pantry; distributed more than 450 coats; delivered more than 1,300 holiday gifts to more than 100 teens in need; distributed 205 holiday meals; and distributed 98 family FUNPaks.
Monetary donations may be made directly by visiting thecaringcenter.net.