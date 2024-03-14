HopeAnchor & Crew offers summer camps

Current Publishing
Children learning about philanthropy at last year’s summer camp. (Photo courtesy of Katherine Nuger)

Noblesville Community

HopeAnchor & Crew, a nonprofit philanthropic jewelry company, has opened registration for its second year of summer camps.

HopeAnchor & Crew, at 13225 Levinson Lane in Noblesville, was founded in 2019. It opened a Fishers store in 2021 before moving to Noblesville in November 2023.

The organization is expanding its summer camp curriculum and offering multiple dates for children ages 5 through 10 and for ages 10 through 13.

“We’re revising the curriculum to differentiate for different age levels better and meet those kiddos where they’re at,” said Katherine Nuger, director of development. “We are looking for creative ways to expand our mission, which is to empower women to live healthy lives through the creation of our jewelry.”

Nuger said the summer camp curriculum includes creating two bracelets, a necklace, a pottery piece, a personal vision board and a custom world-painted tee, as well as teaching children about nonprofit work and volunteerism.

“The summer camp curriculum focuses heavily on legacy creation, personal vision statements, living with intentionality and then growing in 10 different areas of health through strategic action steps,” Nuger said. “So, it’s not just a jewelry creation camp. It is also a camp that empowers girls to learn about nonprofit work, philanthropy and living with intentionality.”

The cost for the camp is $225 per week. For ages 5 through 10, camps are offered from 9 a.m. to noon, June 10 through 13, June 17 through 20, July 15 through 18 and July 22 through 25.

The camp is available for children ages 10 through 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.  June 17 through 20 and July 15 through 18.

“We are looking to expand the number of girls we serve in our camp,” Nuger said. “We would love for people who have never participated in fellowship programming to discover this camp. I know there are a lot of art camps, but we also teach intentionality for healthy living and intentionality.”

There are only 12 spots per week of camp. To register, visit hopeanchorandcrew.com.

