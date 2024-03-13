Former Fishers residents to debut new film

Two former Fishers residents are debuting a new film, “Pastor’s Kid,” based on the true story of a young woman’s journey away from and back to the church and her mother.

Kristin Koppin, who lived in Fishers from ages 10-20, and her husband, Ben Koppin, a Fishers resident until age 18, moved to California to work in the film industry. They collaborated on the film as co-writers, with Kristin working as producer and Ben as director.

“Ben was always set on working in the film industry,” Kristin Koppin said. “It was the movie ‘Jaws’ that got him really excited about movie making. I never thought of working in the film industry. I got my degree in psychology and when we started our company (1988 Films), I started seeing how I could be involved as a producer, working with our cast and crew as well as using my degree to write our scripts together. We both are drawn to tell stories that are real, honest and can connect with people in a meaningful way.”

Their R-rated film is based on a young woman’s testimony that Ben Koppin filmed at a church where he worked as a video producer. Kristin Koppin said they knew the young woman and asked if they could turn her story into a movie.

“We really wanted to honor her story, which is why we made the film in the way we did — showing the darkness in her life while also bringing forgiveness and hope,” she said.

The film’s website states that the movie “shows the reality of the world of those caught in substance abuse and the hope that can be found through authentic faith in Jesus. Its unique ‘art-house’ approach drops the audience right into the world of our character and documents her everyday life as she wrestles with her painful past and searches to find freedom for her future. This authentic style makes it a film that both people of faith and those not of faith can enjoy and have discussions about afterwards.”

The movie’s main character, Riley, is the daughter of a woman who struggled with substance abuse before becoming a pastor. The film will debut in 32 select locations March 15, and Kristin Koppin said one of those locations is Emagine Theater in Noblesville, 13825 Norell Rd.

“The first weekend is the most important because if it does well it could go into more theaters and get additional showtimes,” she said.

Kristin Koppin said their parents still live in the greater Indianapolis area and have been a part of producing the film. Her dad, Bill Sales, makes an appearance and Ben’s dad, John Koppin, is in a couple of background scenes.

Kristin and Ben Koppin both attended Hamilton Southeastern High School.

For more about the movie, visit pastorskidthemovie.com.