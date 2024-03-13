Carmel priest sues local diocese, church leadership for defamation, fraud 

A Catholic priest is suing the local diocese and church leaders for defamation and fraud, claiming they misled parishioners and the public about the nature of allegations of “inappropriate conduct with a minor” when publicly announcing his suspension in March 2022.

The Rev. James DeOreo filed the lawsuit against the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and the Rev. Theodore Dudzinski, vicar general of the diocese, March 8 in Boone County. DeOreo, a priest at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel who previously served at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Zionsville, is seeking $10 million in damages.

“It is unfortunate that this litigation against the Diocese and Fr. Dudzinski is necessary,” stated Michael Einterz, DeOreo’s lawyer, in a press release. “Fr. DeOreo offered the Diocese an opportunity to work to restore his reputation while still retaining the option to pursue legal action if such steps were not forthcoming. The Diocese rejected that offer, which left Fr. DeOreo with no choice but to use the courts to restore his good name and reputation.”

Officials from the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The family that brought allegations of misconduct against DeOreo agreed to pay the priest an undisclosed amount in an out-of-court settlement after DeOreo filed a defamation lawsuit against them, according to the press release.

This story will be updated.