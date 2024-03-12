Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: A jack of all trades

Opinion: A jack of all trades

0
By on Ward Degler

Commentary by Ward Degler

Last week, I wrote about working on a milk truck when I was 12. It got me thinking about other jobs I have had over the years. Some were interesting, others were boring, and some were downright scary.

I mowed lawns either before the milk truck or afterward. The problem there was the mowers. Sometimes, I had to spend an hour sharpening and adjusting the blades before I could mow. One mower was so worn out that I had to tell the owner I couldn’t cut his grass. He got angry with me.

Years later, I got my chauffeur’s license and delivered dry cleaning. The good thing about that job was the owner. He could give the most precise directions to find the most out-of-the-way house. I never got lost.

The scariest job I had was driving a water truck. I had a whole load of water and headed down a hill with a sharp curve at the bottom. The brakes failed as I was picking up speed.  The truck had a manual transmission, and although I had never done it before, I managed to double clutch and downshift before reaching the curve. I said a hasty prayer as well. I quit the next day.

One summer I worked for a sign painter. My job was to stop along the road, set up an extension ladder and paint the backs of billboards with dull green paint. By the end of summer, my clothes were green, my hair was green and my fingernails looked like they were growing.

After high school, I moved to Kansas City and worked for a drug store selling cigarettes. Later, I worked for a man who owned parking lots around the city. The most interesting aspect of that job was working at the airport lot. People would return from being out of town for a week or more, and their cars wouldn’t start. I called the tow truck. During the winter, the tow truck parked at the lot full time.

Later, I got an inside job as an office boy for a food brokerage. I did a good enough job that they wanted me to undergo management training. Unfortunately, the draft was breathing down my neck and I had to enter the Army.

Looking back, I guess I qualify as a jack of all trades and master of none.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Dick WolfsieOpinion: An ‘egg-asperating’ grocery list becky the bakester COVERHow sweet it is: ‘Becky the Bakester’ to open first bakery in Westfield COM Utility SaleCitizens Energy Group files water rate case in Westfield IMG 3091Do you jiu-jitsu?: Martial arts expert trains adults, kids, first responders at Zionsville studio CIF COM FishersFilmmaker 031224 2Shedding a light: Fishers native’s film focuses on sister’s battle with addiction cityhallCarmel in brief — March 12, 2024
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact