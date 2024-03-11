Current Publishing
You are at:»»»‘American Idol’ winner set for Feinstein’s
‘American Idol’ winner set for Feinstein’s
Maddie Poppe appears at Feinstein’s March 17-18. (Photo courtesy of Maddie Poppe)

‘American Idol’ winner set for Feinstein’s

0
By on Entertainment News

Winning Season 16 of “American Idol” made a huge impact on Maddie Poppe.

“‘American Idol’ opened more doors for me than I ever could’ve imagined,” Poppe said. “I learned so much since my win six years ago and have made so many amazing memories along the way.”

A singer-songwriter, Poppe will appear at 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Her boyfriend and guitarist, Gabe Burdulis, will join her.

“I like to play my original music, but I can’t help adding classics that are familiar with everyone in the room,” Poppe said.“Cabaret-style rooms are some of my favorite to play. I feel my music is best suited for small and intimate rooms. I like to feel like I can have a conversation with anyone in the room. One of my favorite parts of playing shows are the conversations and stories I get to tell in between each song. It’s the thing that helped me conquer my stage fright in the beginning of my career.”

Poppe is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the guitar, piano and ukulele. She received a People’s Choice Award in the category of Competition Contestant for her “American Idol” performance.

Following her ‘American Idol’ victory, Poppe had a hit that reached No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Charts, and she went on to become a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “Good Morning America.”

After playing Feinstein’s, she will spend 11 consecutive days supporting singer-songwriter Joshua Radin on tour.

“One of the many things that makes me so excited about touring with Josh is how our music styles mesh together so nicely,” she said.

For more, visit feinsteinhc.com and maddiepoppe.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIG COM HeavenlyBirthday 031224 1Heavenly birthday: Lawrence family processes grief with a children’s book celebrating their loved one cityhallCarmel in brief — March 12, 2024 eclipse map bare10800 copyEvents set for total solar eclipse in Noblesville ND INDY OPERA 0312 pic 2Brown featured in Indy Opera’s ‘Charlie Parker’s Yardbird’ CIZ 0312 COM PublicHouseNew gastropub opens in Zionsville
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact