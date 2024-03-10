Current Publishing
Column: Promoting a more supportive, inclusive society

By on Carmel Community

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which is particularly appropriate to the discussion of civility. An estimated 1.3 billion people, which represents about 16 percent of the global population, experience significant disability. In local terms, approximately 16,000 Carmel residents have some type of disability.

This annual monthlong campaign seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life, as well as awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.

How is this relevant to civility?

Practicing civility is about showing respect and consideration for others, making them feel valued and contributing to mutual respect, effective communication and collaboration. When it comes to recognizing and raising awareness about the challenges and achievements of people with disabilities, practicing civility plays a crucial role.

By treating individuals with disabilities with respect, empathy and understanding, we can create an environment that fosters inclusivity and equal opportunities. Practicing civility can help in promoting positive interactions, breaking down barriers, and encouraging open dialogue about the challenges and achievements of people with disabilities. This, in turn, can contribute to greater awareness and understanding of the issues faced by individuals with disabilities and help in creating a more supportive and inclusive society.

For more on this topic, visit nacdd.org/ddam1.

