Snapshot: Bolt for the Heart donates AEDs to IMPD

Last month, Bolt for the Heart presented 89 automatic external defibrillators to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to be placed in patrol cars. The donation, which took place at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, was made possible through the 12th annual Bolt for the Heart Thanksgiving 5K run in Carmel in November 2023. Learn more at BoltfortheHeart.com. (Photos by Adam Seif)

