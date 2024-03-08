Snapshot: State champs visit Statehouse

The Lawrence Central High School girls basketball team recently visited the Indiana Statehouse, where Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence) presented Senate Concurrent Resolution 25, recognizing them for their Indiana High School Athletic Association 4A state championship win. The Lawrence Central Bears completed their 2023-24 season with an overall record of 30-1, becoming the third team in IHSAA history to have 30 wins in a season. “I am proud of this team’s continuous hard work, and I look forward to seeing the continued success of this program in the future,” Walker stated in an announcement. “Their dedication represents Senate District 31 well and I congratulate all their achievements.” (Photo courtesy of Sen. Walker’s office)
Snapshot: State champs visit Statehouse0
