Andretti Global reveals designs for new Fishers HQ

Andretti Global has released new site designs for its planned Fishers-based headquarters and confirmed that it is progressing toward the originally announced 2025 move from Indianapolis.

U.K-based design company Ridge continues to lead the project, according to a news release from Andretti Global. RATIO architects and Clark Construction have joined as new partners on the development of the 90-acre site near 96th Street and Hague Road.

Ridge will continue to focus on project design and race shop programming, utilizing the company’s experience designing motorsport and sport facilities. RATIO is the architect of record for the project and Clark Construction has joined as the general contractor.

The development will have a phased approach, the announcement stated, with Phase 1 covering a little less than 400,000 square feet. The 2025 move-in date for Phase 1 will focus on bringing Andretti’s INDYCAR and INDY NXT operations under one roof alongside the operations of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s IMSA programs.

The company broke ground on the $200 million project in December 2022.

“Since groundbreaking, we’ve taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project,” stated Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Global. “Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams. The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things and I’m so proud of what we are building. Indiana has been home to the Andretti organization for many years, and the city of Fishers has been very welcoming. We are thrilled to see progress continuing with our campus and can’t wait to officially join the community.”

For more, visit andretti-global.com.