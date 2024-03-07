Snapshot: Westfield fire personnel sworn in

Current Publishing
Nine new members of the Westfield Fire Department were sworn in during the Feb. 26 city council meeting. Attending the ceremony, from left, WPD Chief Rob Gaylor, paramedic Angela Mason, firefighter/paramedic Jerry Sparks, firefighter/paramedic Kodi Phillips, firefighter/EMT/paramedic candidate Luther Hurt, paramedic Walter Rippy, paramedic Joshua Cole, paramedic Aleigha Galindo, firefighter/EMT/paramedic candidate Miranda Tuggle and paramedic Brandon Jenkins. Councilmember Patrick Tamm (back, center) administered the oath of office. (Photo by Marney Simon)

