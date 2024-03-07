Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Voices of engaged residents should always be heard

Letter: Voices of engaged residents should always be heard

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

As one of the “small, vocal minority” remonstrators directly referred to at the initial Carmel Housing Task Force meeting, I take exception to the not-so-subtle suggestion that viewpoints of remonstrators should no longer be given consideration in development decisions in our community.

We were successful in our remonstration of a development proposal that didn’t fit in our neighborhood. The developer was respectful of our concerns and withdrew his proposed project. The voices of actively engaged residents should always be a component of the decisions made that affect the future of our city.

Cynthia Babcock, Carmel

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

FishersStyleGuide 2016 3Fishers residents can apply for fall-prevention grants COVERMayor gives updates at Zionsville Town Council meeting Sun king brewerySun King Brewery approved for Westfield’s Union Square CIC COM Chief Of Police 2Meet Carmel Police Department’s new leader: Chief Drake Sterling plans to lead with energy, transparency Your ViewsLetter: Republicans refuse to discuss uncomfortable truths Worrell HeadshotColumn: Politics not that important
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact