Lawrence firm celebrates ‘Super Lawyers’ and ‘Rising Stars’

Lawrence-based law firm Craig, Kelley & Faultless announced recently that seven of its lawyers have been named 2024 Indiana Super Lawyers or Rising Stars honorees.

David W. Craig, William J. Kelley II, Scott A. Faultless and Krysten M. LeFavour were Super Lawyers honorees, and Craig was named among the Top 50 on the 2024 Indiana Super Lawyers List, according to the announcement.

Craig and Faultless have been Indiana Super Lawyers honorees for several years.

Alexander R. Craig and Samantha Craig Stevens, both Lawrence North High School graduates; and Whitney L. Coker, a Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate, were named as Rising Star honorees.

According to the announcement, Indiana Super Lawyers recognizes top lawyers in Indiana annually through a process that involves peer nomination, independent research and peer evaluation.

“Only 5 percent of the attorneys in Indiana become Super Lawyers honorees each year,” the announcement stated. “Those named to the Rising Star honoree list are selected using the same process, except they are 40 years old or younger, or have been in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of the lawyers in Indiana are named Rising Stars honorees.”

Craig, Kelley & Faultless focuses on cases involving semi-trucks, wrongful death and other catastrophic injury cases throughout the United States.

For more, visit ckflaw.com.