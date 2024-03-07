Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence firm celebrates ‘Super Lawyers’ and ‘Rising Stars’

Lawrence firm celebrates ‘Super Lawyers’ and ‘Rising Stars’

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community
Alex Craig LinkedIn8108614 1
Alexander R. Craig
Samantha Stevens Linkedin8108677
Samantha Craig Stevens
Whitney L. Coker
Whitney L. Coker

Lawrence-based law firm Craig, Kelley & Faultless announced recently that seven of its lawyers have been named 2024 Indiana Super Lawyers or Rising Stars honorees.

David W. Craig, William J. Kelley II, Scott A. Faultless and Krysten M. LeFavour were Super Lawyers honorees, and Craig was named among the Top 50 on the 2024 Indiana Super Lawyers List, according to the announcement.

Craig and Faultless have been Indiana Super Lawyers honorees for several years.

Alexander R. Craig and Samantha Craig Stevens, both Lawrence North High School graduates; and Whitney L. Coker, a Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate, were named as Rising Star honorees.

According to the announcement, Indiana Super Lawyers recognizes top lawyers in Indiana annually through a process that involves peer nomination, independent research and peer evaluation.

“Only 5 percent of the attorneys in Indiana become Super Lawyers honorees each year,” the announcement stated. “Those named to the Rising Star honoree list are selected using the same process, except they are 40 years old or younger, or have been in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of the lawyers in Indiana are named Rising Stars honorees.”

Craig, Kelley & Faultless focuses on cases involving semi-trucks, wrongful death and other catastrophic injury cases throughout the United States.

For more, visit ckflaw.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CiN 0305 COVER Rodeo CompetitorNot her first rodeo: Noblesville High School senior moving up competition ladder in horseback events 279349976 378893500946582 7317014084547373432 nNonprofit proposed spay-neuter clinics in Lawrence CIC COM Chief Of Police 2Meet Carmel Police Department’s new leader: Chief Drake Sterling plans to lead with energy, transparency CIG COM LeadPipeInventory 031224No lead pipes found in Lawrence compliance project Elana ThompsonArts for Lawrence director picked for leadership program CIF DOUGH CrosstownBuysTopTalentCrosstown Ventures buys Fishers-based Top Talent
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact