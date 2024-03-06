Current Publishing
From left, Legislative Intern Nathan Davis and Sen. Scott Baldwin of District 20, which encompasses Noblesville. (Photo courtesy of Indiana Senate Republicans)

Guerin Catholic High School graduate interns at statehouse

Nathan Davis, a 2020 graduate of Guerin Catholic High School, is an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus and works with State Sens. Ed Charbonneau (District 5) and Vaneta Becker (District 50).

As a legislative intern, Davis conducts legislative policy research, provides services to constituents, tracks and analyzes bill data and staffs Senate committee hearings and meetings, among other tasks.

A Noblesville resident, Davis is a senior at Purdue University studying public health. He said working in the Statehouse gave him another environment to learn in and “a brand-new world” to learn about, including new terminology.

Charbonneau and Becker are members of the Health and Provider Services Committee. Charbonneau is the committee chair.

“Working with (Charbonneau is) actually really cool because I get the best of both worlds,” Davis said. “You know, I get to learn how things are on the legislative side as well as knowing the medical side of things.”

Davis’ favorite part of the internship is that he continues to learn and never gets bored.

“I’ve learned a lot about the health care industry,” Davis said. “As a public health major, you learn about epidemiology and all these other subjects but when you work for a health care-focused senator, you learn a lot about different processes and how things actually work.”

Davis’ internship will continue through the end of the legislative session, which is March 14. As for future plans, he is interested in working in medical device sales.

“Don’t be afraid to go with the flow, that’s sort of what I’ve been doing and I’m having fun and learning a lot,” Davis said. “Leave the future open, don’t stick to one thing.”

