Night & Day diversions – March 5, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Violet’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “Violet,” a musical, runs through March 10 at the Switch Theatre, 10029 E. 126th St., Suite D, Fishers. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones’

Rickie Lee Jones will appear in concert at 8 p.m. March 8 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘An Evening with Carrie Newcomer’

Carrie Newcomer and pianist Gary Walters, Allie Summers and String Quartet will appear in concert at 8 p.m. March 9 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

The Irish Tenors

The Irish Tenors will perform at 8 p.m. March 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Bruce Hornsby

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic present BrhyM at 8 p.m. March 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Imagination Movers

Imagination Movers’ interactive concert is set for 1 and 4 p.m. March 10 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Eclectic Enchantment’

The Indiana Wind Symphony’s performance of “Eclectic Enchantment” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

