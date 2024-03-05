Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and stylish Carmel living room
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and stylish Carmel living room

Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s owners were ready to transform their dated living room into a modern and sophisticated space.    

BFI 3 5 24 Before
Before
  • The fireplace now makes a sophisticated statement, with chic floor-to-ceiling tile and a custom gas insert for easy operation.
  • Grass cloth wallpaper pairs perfectly with the sleek fireplace tile, adding texture and modern style.
  • Luxury vinyl plank flooring unifies the living room with the adjoining kitchen, improving flow and elevating the aesthetic.
  • The new island features a unique custom curved support that serves as a stylish transition piece between the living room and kitchen.

