Column: Politics not that important

By on Carmel Community

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

In a recent writing, author of “The Soul of Civility” Alexandra Hudson notes a concerning trend toward hyper-partisanship. She attributes it to a misplaced sense of meaning (faith, family, friendship) and the inability to peacefully coexist. Her observation caught my eye as she described the symptoms, especially around political subjects.

Perhaps you have experienced a disproportionate response from someone with whom there is disagreement. A conversation where both parties are passionate, yet have opposite viewpoints, escalates quickly with defensiveness, aggression and even rage.

Examples of lifelong friendships, family relationships and even conflict in marriages deteriorate because of who someone voted for or what cable channel is preferred are becoming less imagined and more a reality. The joke around the holidays is that you dare not discuss politics or a fight will surely break out. Alexandra argues that you shouldn’t discuss politics at Thanksgiving because it just should not be that important. It should not be a Thanksgiving discussion because precious time spent with family and friends does not deserve to be wasted on politics.

A person’s political views do not make them who they are, so let’s place less emphasis on politics and get back to appreciating the value of our friends, close family, neighbors and co-workers.

Ask Hudson your questions about civility at an event set for 6 p.m. March 6 at the Village of WestClay Meeting House.

