‘Today was a good day’: Pollard leaves Tennessee hospital with new heart

Former Indiana Pacer Scot Pollard walked out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee Feb. 29 less than two weeks after receiving a new heart.

Pollard and his wife shared a video on social media of the 6-foot-11 Carmel resident ringing a celebratory bell on his way out of the hospital.

HE MADE IT!! 13 days post heart transplant and he got to ring the bell! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/n6f5p5ibem — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 29, 2024

“Today was a good day,” Pollard posted with the video.

Pollard was admitted to the medical center’s intensive care unit Feb. 7 when registering for a heart transplant. He received a new heart nine days later.

He had suffered from a genetic condition that caused his heart to beat more than it should.