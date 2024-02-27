Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield High School culinary educator named Teacher of the Year
Westfield High School culinary educator named Teacher of the Year
Nikki Heflin, culinary educator at Westfield High School, is the National Teacher of the Year for the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Heflin, pictured with her students, teaches culinary and cooking classes at WHS, and is one of the sponsors of the FCCLA Foodies Rock culinary club. (Photo courtesy of Westfield High School)

Westfield High School culinary educator named Teacher of the Year

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield High School culinary instructor chef Nikki Heflin was named National Teacher of the Year by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Heflin is an educator with the WHS culinary program, part of the high school’s family and consumer sciences department. Students in the culinary pathway have a chance to grow their skills through intense training, including earning certifications to enter the culinary and hospitality workforce.

The culinary department was founded 10 years ago with Heflin the only instructor and only two course options. Heflin was later joined by her teaching partner, chef Bryan Ferreria, and the pair developed the program to include 10 elective courses taught by four educators.

Heflin also sponsors the WHS FCCLA ProStart Culinary Team, Foodies Rock, which enters competitions and caters events.

The National Teacher of the Year recognition is a testament to her unwavering dedication, passion, and outstanding contributions to the field of Family and Consumer Sciences, school officials said.

Heflin will be honored at the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences national conference in Minneapolis in June.

For Foodies Rock catering information, connect with Heflin by email at [email protected], or call 317-701-4440.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

image5Checkmate: Zionsville Community High School junior mastering game of chess 52382666 2440316022687900 6827195342736326656 nWestfield Lions Club announces scholarships ND DISCOVERING BROADWAY 0227 Casciani head shotZionsville Community High School senior gets Discovering Broadway concert role GHIheeCXYAA7mSvCarmel High School boys swimmers win 10th straight state title CIC COM 0227 Callie CarpenterCarmel High School sophomore excels in national indoor rowing event cityhallCarmel in brief — February 27, 2024
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact