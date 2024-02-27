3D Printing Expo returns to Carmel library March 9

By Shelly Gattlieb

Carmel Clay Public Library will present its annual 3D Printing Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at its main campus, 425 E. Main St.

Vendors and enthusiasts at multiple booths in the community room will provide information and demonstrations featuring 3D printing. At 11 a.m., Jordan Goddard, owner of Indy Toy Lab, will give a one-hour presentation on the implementation of AI and 3D printing in product development related to toys and games.

Christy Walker, CCPL communications manager, encourages people of all ages and skill levels to attend the expo.

“This is not just for kids or for experts,” Walker said. “So many specialists will be here, and they’re passionate about the progress, so it’s exciting for people to get to ask questions and learn about the amazing things that we are able to do.”

More than 8,600 3D objects were printed in CCPL’s digital media lab in 2023, an annual record.

“There is just so much capability here,” Walker said. “One day it’s a 13-year-old using CADD software to create a keychain, and then it is someone building a prototype for a potential product. It’s just so much more cost effective for them than having it done commercially.”

The 2023 3D Printing Expo drew more than 1,000 guests, and this year’s event is expected to attract even more.

The Digital Media Lab launched in 2016 and is a reflection of the increasing demand for 3D printing and other services. Through the lab, Walker has observed changes in technology and public interest.

“When we started, I think we had one 3D printer down the street at a separate location,” she said. “We’ve really expanded on not only the number of machines but also the types of machines and forms that we’re able to create. We have new filament colors, iridescent filaments and some that even print with a wood grain-like texture. It’s amazing what is being created here.”

The expo is free to attend, and pre-registration isn’t required. For more, visit carmelclaylibrary.org/event/10097538demonstrate.