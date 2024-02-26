Current Publishing
Kilwins sells chocolate, fudge, ice cream and more at its many stores, located mostly in the Midwest and on the East Coast. (Photo courtesy of Kilwins)

Kilwins confectionary announces new Fishers store

Confectionery and ice cream chain Kilwins recently announced that it will be opening its newest shop in Fishers this fall. The store will be in a Whistle Drive building that’s under construction between Torchy’s Tacos and Bibibop off 116th Street near Ikea Way.

Kilwins, operating since 1947, sells hand-crafted chocolates, fudge, caramel apples, caramel corn, brittle, chocolate-dipped treats and ice cream, according to an announcement from the company.

Adam and Kirstyn Kallick are the local franchise owners. They stated that they are happy to operate their business in the Fishers District area. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness also expressed excitement about Kilwins joining the community.

“We are delighted to welcome Kilwins to our vibrant and growing city,” he stated. “Their commitment to quality, friendliness and creating a warm, inviting atmosphere aligns perfectly with Fishers’ values. We believe that Kilwins will quickly become a beloved destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Kilwins in Fishers will feature an open kitchen where customers can view products as they are made.

“The upcoming Kilwins location on Whistle Drive will feature an inviting storefront along 116th Street, with an abundance of treats on display, welcoming guests of all ages to indulge their sweet tooth,” the announcement stated. “Whether it’s a special occasion, after-dinner dessert or a simple craving, Kilwins will offer a wide range of options to satisfy every taste bud.”

For more, visit kilwins.com/fishers.


