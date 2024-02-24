Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Mudsock Youth Athletics receives donation
Snapshot: Mudsock Youth Athletics receives donation

Snapshot: Mudsock Youth Athletics receives donation

0
By on Fishers Community

Lauren Harden, 2023-24 Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year and Hamilton Southeastern High School senior, selected Mudsock Youth Athletics as the recipient of a $1,000 grant. The donation will help support Mudsock Youth Athletics’ registration scholarship program, which helps families in need within the Hamilton Southeastern School District to afford sports programs. According to the Gatorade website, each state’s Player of the Year is empowered to choose a local or national youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant from Gatorade. Pictured from left are Ava Robinson, Lauren Harden, Carlee Long, Gia Wolf and Executive Director of Mudsock Youth Athletics Scott Spillman. (Photo courtesy of Mudsock Youth Athletics)


More Headlines

CIC COM 0305 Missing MiddleCarmel Housing Task Force: Pushback from ‘small, vocal minority’ among challenges in developing dwelling options for ‘missing middle’ CIC HEALTH 0227 Pollard New Heart 2 e1708716660440Former Pacers player Pollard receives gift of new heart Patrick MapesHamilton Southeastern announces name of proposed new superintendent ND CIDE 0227 Guntz head shotCentral Indiana Dance Ensemble’s Mixed Rep set CIF DOUGH HHFieldhouse 1H&H Fieldhouse in Fishers slated to open late spring AA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK 0220 pic 1Athlete of the week: Fishers High School swimmer ends on special note in state finals
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact