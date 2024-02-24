Snapshot: Mudsock Youth Athletics receives donation

Lauren Harden, 2023-24 Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year and Hamilton Southeastern High School senior, selected Mudsock Youth Athletics as the recipient of a $1,000 grant. The donation will help support Mudsock Youth Athletics’ registration scholarship program, which helps families in need within the Hamilton Southeastern School District to afford sports programs. According to the Gatorade website, each state’s Player of the Year is empowered to choose a local or national youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant from Gatorade. Pictured from left are Ava Robinson, Lauren Harden, Carlee Long, Gia Wolf and Executive Director of Mudsock Youth Athletics Scott Spillman. (Photo courtesy of Mudsock Youth Athletics)