Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel High School boys swimmers wins 10th straight state title
Carmel High School boys swimmers wins 10th straight state title
(Photo courtesy of the IHSAA)

Carmel High School boys swimmers wins 10th straight state title

0
By on Carmel Community

The Carmel High School boys swimming team captured its 10th consecutive title Feb. 24 in the IHSAA state finals at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.

Carmel won with 409 points, easily outdistancing second-place Penn with 165 points. It’s the largest margin of victory in boys state finals history and 10 straight titles is the longest streak for boys. Fishers placed third with 158 points and Zionsville finished fourth with 150 points.

Carmel senior Gregg Enoch was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley and  500 freestyle. The Greyhounds also won the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Zionsville Community High School senior Walker Mattice was a double winner in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.


More Headlines

CIC COM 0227 Callie CarpenterCarmel High School sophomore excels in national indoor rowing event CIC COM 0305 Missing MiddleCarmel Housing Task Force: Pushback from ‘small, vocal minority’ among challenges in developing dwelling options for ‘missing middle’ AA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK 0220 pic 1Athlete of the week: Fishers High School swimmer ends on special note in state finals ND MEGGIE IYER IDOL 0227 pic 2Carmel High School graduate advances on ‘American Idol’ 30705090 10156365958120956 4662624536716378112 nCarmel Housing Task Force to hold first public meeting Feb. 23  CIG COM SouperBowlWinner 022024Fort Ben’s Foster’s Cafe chef wins Souper Bowl
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact