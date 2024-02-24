Carmel High School boys swimmers wins 10th straight state title

The Carmel High School boys swimming team captured its 10th consecutive title Feb. 24 in the IHSAA state finals at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.

Carmel won with 409 points, easily outdistancing second-place Penn with 165 points. It’s the largest margin of victory in boys state finals history and 10 straight titles is the longest streak for boys. Fishers placed third with 158 points and Zionsville finished fourth with 150 points.

Carmel senior Gregg Enoch was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. The Greyhounds also won the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Zionsville Community High School senior Walker Mattice was a double winner in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.