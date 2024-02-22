Carmel City Council asks plan commission to address park impact fee proposal  

The Carmel City Council met Feb. 19 to discuss topics that included oversight of park impact fees, a potential change to the Republic headquarters redevelopment project and more.

What happened: The council approved a resolution that recommends the Carmel Plan Commission consider an amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance.

What it means: The proposed amendment would give the city council more oversight over park impact fees generated by Carmel Redevelopment Commission projects and requires CRC and Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation officials to communicate about how they are used.

What’s next: Any changes to the UDO would need to be reviewed by the plan commission before heading to the city council for a final vote.

What happened: CRC Director Henry Mestetsky reported that plans to wrap a parking garage in the Republic Headquarters redevelopment may not include apartments as originally planned.

What it means: Mestetsky presented the update because Republic is ready to move forward with constructing its headquarters building, but developers are not ready to begin work on the apartments, which are set to be funded through the same bond. He said the garage may end up being wrapped with brick instead of apartments, but both options are being considered.

What happened: The council approved use of 2021 tax increment financing bonds for the CRC purchase of a residential property at 331 W. Main St.

What it means: The CRC purchased the home for $850,000 as part of land aggregation for future redevelopment. Council approval is required for all CRC land purchases greater than $50,000 using 2021 TIF bonds.

What’s next: A specific project for the site has not been determined.

What happened: The council approved on first reading an amendment to an ordinance that adds a slight change to council meeting agendas.

What it means: From now on, the Climate Action Advisory Committee, which formed in 2022, will be listed on each meeting agenda among “other reports,” but it will only be scheduled to present updates to the council quarterly.

What’s next: The quarterly reports are scheduled to take place in March, June, September and December.