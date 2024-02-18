Zionsville resident among 2024 Hoosier Women Artists

Zionsville resident Andrea Worthington was recently selected as one of the 2024 Hoosier Women Artists, a partnership between the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Indiana Arts Commission.

Since 2008, the Hoosier Women Artists program has “celebrated and further expanded the important role art plays in communities by showcasing the work of talented female artists throughout the state.”

According to the program, female artists living in Indiana are encouraged to submit artwork for consideration to be displayed at the Indiana Statehouse, inside the office of a female official.

Worthington submitted her piece, “Braille Series 1,” where the language of braille is presented alongside a caption that serves as a translation for sighted individuals.

“The piece is one in a larger, always growing collection of pieces I created called ‘Braille Series,’” Worthington said. “The purpose is to allow the visually impaired to experience art by stripping a painting of its paint and reducing it to a type of language code.”

Worthington’s artwork was selected to hang in the office of Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla, a Zionsville resident, throughout the year.

For more, visit in.gov/lg/ask-suzanne/hoosier-women-artists.