Former Pacer Scot Pollard of Carmel recovering after heart transplant

Former Pacers center Scot Pollard successfully underwent a heart transplant Feb. 16 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., according to social media posts by his wife, Dawn Pollard.

“Scot has a new heart! Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit!” Dawn Pollard posted Feb. 16 on X. “Now on to the crucial part of recovery. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero.”

Look who’s awake and is feeling great! Breathing tube came out early this morning and he started cracking jokes and singing “I left my heart in San Fran-Nashville”. 🤣 We are all amazed at Scot’s recovery so far! ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HhApjcw2Py — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 17, 2024

Scot Pollard, who played for the Pacers from 2003 to 2006, was standing and walking the day after surgery. Dawn Pollard posted videos marking the recovery milestones.

The Carmel resident suffered from a genetic condition likely triggered by a virus in 2021 that caused his heart to beat more often than it should. His father died in 1991 at age 54 while waiting for a heart transplant.

We have a walker! He’s continuing to shock us all with his strength. 🥹❤️‍🩹💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/kcDUp4PJcA — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 18, 2024

This story will be updated.