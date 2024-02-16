Snapshot: Top Rail Fence holds ribbon cutting ceremony, makes donation

Top Rail Fence North Indianapolis celebrated its opening Feb. 6 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was held at Adoptions of Indiana. Top Rail Fence North Indianapolis owner Andy Deck presented a $1,000 donation to Adoptions of Indiana at the ceremony. He and his wife adopted their two children through Adoptions of Indiana. (Photos by Adam Seif)
Snapshot: Top Rail Fence holds ribbon cutting ceremony, makes donation0
